IIT Madras researchers launch a programme to train professional drivers

July 31, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Centre of Excellence for Road Safety (CoERS) in the Indian Institute of Technology Madras has launched a programme for trainers in driving institutes.

The three-step training process was launched on Monday at an event on capacity building and quality standards for training drivers. The initiative would bring a more organised structure among the driver training institutes and introduce a wide span of vocation and employment of more skilled trainers.

Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal, who participated in the event said, “There is a remarkable dip in accidents, almost 11% last year, and 8%. However, the ‘cause and effect’ remains an enigma for us.” Initiatives such as the CoERS could unravel the enigma. Fewer accidents would mean fewer loss of lives and limbs, but there are also hidden savings for GDP, he added. It would also mean fewer vehicles being damaged, reduced manhours spent on police paperwork, registering cases and court appearances.

IIT M Director V. Kamakoti said when advanced technologies such as autonomous driving were introduced in the country it would take a significant amount of time to understand that. “People have to adapt themselves from internal combustion to engine cars to an electric vehicle,” making training of drivers very important, he said, adding that the 3STP was a step in the right direction.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport report in 2016, driver error accounted for about 84% of crashes in the country. The report highlighted human error, including traffic violations, unlicensed driving and helmetless driving or failure to fasten seat belts, which accounted for over 80% of the total accidents.

Venkatesh Balasubramanian, faculty head, CoERS-IIT Madras, said the centre had launched a 3 Gate licensing system that provided a methodology to evaluate the drivers’ knowledge, skill and practice capability.

