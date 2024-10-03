IIT Madras researchers come up with enhanced method to treat retinal diseases

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, have identified a method to treat retinal tears and diabetic retinopathy.

They used mild laser-induced convection to enhance the delivery of drugs injected into the retina of the eye. They demonstrated through simulation and modelling studies the efficacy of various types of treatments on the human eye, focusing on heat and mass transfer.

The researchers believe their work could benefit around 11 million people in India with retinal disorders. Currently laser-based techniques are used to treat diseases such as retinal tears, diabetic retinopathy, macular oedema and retinal vein occlusion.

A decade ago, Arunn Narasimhan, professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the institute collaborated with ophthalmologist Lingam Gopal of Sankara Nethralaya and initiated biothermal research into the effects of laser irradiation on the retina. The team performed computer simulations and experiments to analyse different aspects of eye treatments within the scope of bio-heat and mass transfer.

In the current study, Mr. Arunn and IIT-M graduate student Shirinavas Vibuthe used a glass eye to demonstrate reduction in delivery time for drugs injected into the vitreous region to reach the target region in the retina by using heat-induced convection.

The findings of the research were published in the peer-reviewed Wiley Heat Transfer Journal and will be featured in the special ICCHMT conference proceedings published by Springer Verlag.

Mr. Arunn said, “Using glass-eye experiments and bioheat simulations to analyse invasive treatments in the human eye, we have shown that mild, targeted heating can enhance drug delivery to the retina. The medical community needs to take this further and implement it in treatment of retinal diseases.”

According to Mr. Vibuthe, with natural diffusion, the drug mimic took 12 hours to achieve effective concentration at the target regions of the retina, whereas heating the vitreous liquid reduced it to just 12 minutes. In a separate study, the researchers also showed that heating does not damage the eye tissues. A subsequent research work in 3D human eye model led to Mr. Vibuthe being invited to present his work at the international conference ICCHMT in Germany in 2023, a release from the institute said.