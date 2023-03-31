IIT Madras research scholar ends life  

March 31, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sachin Kumar, 31, pursuing Ph. D. in Mechanical engineering in IIT Madras, ended his life at his rental house in Velachery on Friday.

A senior police officer said Sachin Kumar was a native of Musharabad in West Bengal and was staying with his friends in a house on Brahmin Street, Velachery. The victim had returned from the institute and after sending messages to his friends of not being well, he took the extreme step, the police said.

The Velachery police, on being alerted, sent the body to Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem. The Velachery police have filed a case and are investigating.

In a statement, the institute said he was “a student with exemplary academic and research record. It is a big loss to the research community. The Institute expresses its heartfelt condolences and shares the grief of the friends and family of the deceased student. The Institute requests everyone to respect the privacy of the students’ family at this difficult juncture.”

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.).