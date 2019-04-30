IIT-Madras records a 15% jump in placements this year

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has recorded a 15% increase in placement this year. Students of the institute received 1,146 offers, including 136 pre-placement offers and 21 international job profiles.

Of the 1,300 students who registered, 964 were placed, which is 15% more than last year (2017-18), when 834 students got placement.

The institute conducts campus placements in two phases. The first phase is held in the first week of December and the second phase from mid-January till April-end. A total of 298 companies registered in 2018-19.

Placement advisor Manu Santhanam said this year profiles of a large number of companies were from data sciences and analytics sector. As many as 59 offers were for data sciences positions, he said. A total of 364 postgraduate students, excluding MBAs, were placed this year.

The top five recruiters this year were Micron with 26 offers; Intel India Technology – 26; Citibank – 23; Microsoft – 22 and Qualcomm – 21. As many as 51 start-ups participated and made 121 offers, of which 97 were taken.

While most profiles remained in the core and information technology sectors, one addition was Google, which returned to the campus, after a gap. Among start-ups, 21% was in the IT sector and 16% in analytics.