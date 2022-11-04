IIT Madras, Purdue varsity to jointly offer courses in semiconductors

The joint initiative is expected to augment quality human resource development efforts in semiconductor electronics in India

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras and Purdue University are jointly developing a dual degree programme in semiconductors. The two institutions signed a letter of intent on Thursday with regard to cooperation in education and research in semiconductors and microelectronics.

IIT-M Director V. Kamakoti and the head of the department, Electrical Engineering, Nagendra Krishnapura, signed the agreement while Purdue University was represented by its president-elect and executive vice- president for strategic initiatives Mung Chiang; Dimitrios Peroulis, Michael and Katherine Birck, Head and Reilly professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering.

Mr. Kamakoti said India’s semiconductor mission looked at the large-scale development and deployment of microelectronics products. The joint initiative was expected to augment quality human resource development efforts in semiconductor electronics in India.

Mr. Chiang said Purdue University was home to over 2,700 students from India and it had a long and deep strategic partnership with India and IIT-Madras. The proposed programme would focus on an innovative curriculum to meet industry needs.