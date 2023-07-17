ADVERTISEMENT

IIT-Madras professor honoured with International Eni Award

July 17, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

T. Pradeep, professor in the Department of Chemistry of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has been selected for the International Eni Award.

Instituted by the Italian energy company Eni, the award is in recognition of his work on sustainable and affordable nanoscale material for removing toxic contaminants from water.

Mr. Pradeep credited “the large team of students, associates and implementing partners, whose intense efforts made the work possible”. The Eni Prize comprises a gold medal, a citation and cash.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Some Nobel laureates and Bharat Ratna award-winner C. .N. R. Rao won the award in the past.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US