IIT-Madras professor honoured with International Eni Award

July 17, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

T. Pradeep, professor in the Department of Chemistry of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has been selected for the International Eni Award.

Instituted by the Italian energy company Eni, the award is in recognition of his work on sustainable and affordable nanoscale material for removing toxic contaminants from water.

Mr. Pradeep credited “the large team of students, associates and implementing partners, whose intense efforts made the work possible”. The Eni Prize comprises a gold medal, a citation and cash.

Some Nobel laureates and Bharat Ratna award-winner C. .N. R. Rao won the award in the past.

