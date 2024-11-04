GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IIT Madras Pravartak to offer short term course in semiconductor industry

Engineering graduates and science students are eligible for the short-term certificate course

Published - November 04, 2024 10:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Bureau 

CHENNAI IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation has launched a training programme in the semiconductor industry for engineering and science students and graduates. 

The short-term physical mode training programme would be held on the institute’s campus in partnership with Swayam Plus, an initiative of the Union Education Ministry, and is for engineering graduates from electronics, electrical, mechanical, manufacturing and production disciplines.  

The course includes hands-on training and placement assistance will be offered for high-performing students.  

R. Sarathi, Dean (planning) at the institute said the aim is to bridge the gap between idealised concepts learnt from foundational courses in engineering and the real world.  

“Our experience indicates there is a need to strengthen the skills needed in general engineering and to build an intuition in relation to that. The contents of the training programme for engineering students are identified through the skill gap between engineering curriculum and practising engineer,” he said. 

Swayam Plus in association with IIT Madras and IITM Pravartak will issue a participation certificate. Accommodation is available at the institute campus at a basic cost of ₹650 per day per student, including food. Candidates may make a request for accommodation four days ahead of the respective training slots. 

For further details contact  94983 41969  or digitalskillsacademy@iitmpravartak.net 

IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation is a Section 8 Company housing a Technology Innovation Hub on Sensors, Networking, Actuators and Control Systems. It is funded by the Department of Science and Technology under its National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems and hosted by IIT Madras. 

The training is offered in three slots of a fortnight each. Slot 1 – from Nov. 11 to 23; slot 2: Dec. 2 to Dec 14; slot 3: Dec. 16 to 30. 

Published - November 04, 2024 10:06 pm IST

