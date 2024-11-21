 />
IIT Madras Pravartak to offer salesforce B2C commerce developer training

Published - November 21, 2024 09:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau,Sujatha R 2625

IIT Madras Pravartak has partnered with Codenatives, a US-based IT firm, to offer a training programme. The salesforce B2C commerce developer training programme will be a 70-hour online 8-week course. Another 130 hours of hands-on practice session will be offered.  

The course has been launched as market analysts predict global e-commerce sales will reach $7.96 trillion by 2027 at an annual growth rate of 7.6%. Registration for the course will commence on Friday. Interested candidates may enrol at https://digitalskills.iitmpravartak.org.in/course_details.php?courseID=286&cart= 

There will be flexible timing options to accommodate Indian, U.S. and U.K. hours.  

Balamurali Shankar, chief knowledge officer, IIT M Pravartak Technologies Foundation, said developments in the field include advanced integrations that empower business with real time inventory tracking, AI-driven recommendations and seamless mobile optimisation, offering unparalleled convenience and efficiency. We look forward to bridging the skill gap through the partnership. 

There will be a dedicated session for salesforce B2C developer certification (CCD 102) to equip students to advance their career in digital commerce. 

Codenatives is a California-based company specialising in customer-centric, technology-based solution services. IIT M Pravartak Technologies is a Section 8 company housing the technology innovation hub on sensors, networking, actuators and control systems.  

