ADVERTISEMENT

IIT Madras Pravartak launches centre for human-centric AI

Updated - November 25, 2024 09:39 pm IST - CHENNAI 

Scope is to enhance human potential, protect citizens and amplify social values  

The Hindu Bureau

IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation launched a centre for human centric artificial intelligence (CHAI) on November 14.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Housed at the IIT Madras research park, the centre will be involved in developing technology, aiding entrepreneurship and human resource development and international collaborations.  

CHAI will collaborate with Central and State Government agencies, industries, start-ups and researchers to deliver solutions that enhance and amplify human potential in India. The solutions developed may also be applied in other countries. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The parent organisation, IIT M Pravartak, is currently working on projects of national importance with the Supreme Court, the Parliament (via Sansad TV) and the Indian Army.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

At the inauguration of the centre, V. Kamakoti, director of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, said the developments in CHAI would look at various aspects of deployment of AI systems. 

Lt. Gen. K.S. Brar, AVSM, GoC, Dakshin Bharat suggested that the centre focuses on empowering the future where AI serves humanity, enhancing lives and fostering a better world for all. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The scope of the centre includes enhancing human potential, protecting citizens, and amplifying social values embodied through culture and heritage. 

Gaurav Raina, the chief scientist at the centre and faculty in the Department of Electrical Engineering at the institute, said the centre’s focus aligned with the broad principles of industry 5.0 that emphasises human centricity and sustainability.  

IIT M Pravartak Technologies is a Section 8 Company housing the Technology Innovation Hub on Sensors, Networking, Actuators and Control Systems. It is funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, under its National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US