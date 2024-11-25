IIT Madras Pravartak launches centre for human-centric AI

IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation launched a centre for human centric artificial intelligence (CHAI) on November 14.

Housed at the IIT Madras research park, the centre will be involved in developing technology, aiding entrepreneurship and human resource development and international collaborations.

CHAI will collaborate with Central and State Government agencies, industries, start-ups and researchers to deliver solutions that enhance and amplify human potential in India. The solutions developed may also be applied in other countries.

The parent organisation, IIT M Pravartak, is currently working on projects of national importance with the Supreme Court, the Parliament (via Sansad TV) and the Indian Army.

At the inauguration of the centre, V. Kamakoti, director of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, said the developments in CHAI would look at various aspects of deployment of AI systems.

Lt. Gen. K.S. Brar, AVSM, GoC, Dakshin Bharat suggested that the centre focuses on empowering the future where AI serves humanity, enhancing lives and fostering a better world for all.

The scope of the centre includes enhancing human potential, protecting citizens, and amplifying social values embodied through culture and heritage.

Gaurav Raina, the chief scientist at the centre and faculty in the Department of Electrical Engineering at the institute, said the centre’s focus aligned with the broad principles of industry 5.0 that emphasises human centricity and sustainability.

IIT M Pravartak Technologies is a Section 8 Company housing the Technology Innovation Hub on Sensors, Networking, Actuators and Control Systems. It is funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, under its National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems.

