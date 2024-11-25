 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

IIT Madras Pravartak launches centre for human-centric AI

Scope is to enhance human potential, protect citizens and amplify social values  

Published - November 25, 2024 08:29 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau,Sujatha R 2625

IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation launched a centre for human centric artificial intelligence (CHAI) on November 14.  

Housed at the IIT Madras research park, the centre will be involved in developing technology, aiding entrepreneurship and human resource development and international collaborations.  

CHAI will collaborate with Central and State Government agencies, industries, start-ups and researchers to deliver solutions that enhance and amplify human potential in India. The solutions developed may also be applied in other countries. 

The parent organisation, IIT M Pravartak, is currently working on projects of national importance with the Supreme Court, the Parliament (via Sansad TV) and the Indian Army.

At the inauguration of the centre, V. Kamakoti, director of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, said the developments in CHAI would look at various aspects of deployment of AI systems. 

Lt. Gen. K.S. Brar, AVSM, GoC, Dakshin Bharat suggested that the centre focuses on empowering the future where AI serves humanity, enhancing lives and fostering a better world for all. 

The scope of the centre includes enhancing human potential, protecting citizens, and amplifying social values embodied through culture and heritage. 

Gaurav Raina, the chief scientist at the centre and faculty in the Department of Electrical Engineering at the institute, said the centre’s focus aligned with the broad principles of industry 5.0 that emphasises human centricity and sustainability.  

IIT M Pravartak Technologies is a Section 8 Company housing the Technology Innovation Hub on Sensors, Networking, Actuators and Control Systems. It is funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, under its National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems. 

Published - November 25, 2024 08:29 pm IST

Related Topics

higher education / Artificial Intelligence / engineering colleges

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.