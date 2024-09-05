GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IIT-Madras partners with National Defence College to offer executive MBA in strategic leadership and public policy

The 48-week programme will admit 120 members from Indian Armed Forces, Indian Civil Services, Indian Police Services and other government services, besides officers from friendly nations

Published - September 05, 2024 07:38 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, has partnered with the National Defence College to offer executive MBA in strategic leadership and public policy.

The 48-week programme will admit 120 members from Indian Armed Forces, Indian Civil Services, Indian Police Services and other government services, besides officers from friendly nations. There will be lectures and practical modules, including a thesis. The programme is aimed at intellectual development and strategic enculturation of the selected senior officers.

The Department of Management Studies of the Institute signed a memorandum of agreement in New Delhi on August 27.  Institute director V. Kamakoti said the programme was conceived to address the needs for managers with deep understanding of contemporary technologies.

Faculty from the institute’s departments of management studies, aerospace among others, faculty from NDC and experts in subject matters will teach the programme at the National Defence College. Service officers at the level of Brigadier or equivalent and civil and diplomatic service officers at the level of director/joint secretary to the Indian government are eligible to apply.

The agreement aims to integrate technology-based leadership and policy issues in the curriculum and develop future leaders with the knowledge of AI, cybersecurity and emerging technology applications in strategic decisions. 

