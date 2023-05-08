IIT Madras partners with L&T Edutech to train engineering, science students 

May 08, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Institute of Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation and L&T EduTech will offer industry skilling programmes for engineering and science students in the country. The aim is to reach 25,000 students annually and make the students “industry ready”.

L&T EduTech is the digital learning initiative of Larson and Toubro and will provide industry expertise. Pravartak Technologies will bring from engineering and science departments.

The details of the programme will be announced on the websites and social media accounts of the two organisations by month end.

L&T EduTech’s chief executive officer Sabyasachi Das said every effort was made to make students employable and equip them to handle future challenges in real life.

IIT M director V. Kamakoti said the institute and L&T group had jointly developed various technology and skilling programmes across departments. “Our flagship programme BIS (Build India Scholarship) is a great success. We are now taking a step forward with this relationship to address the skill gap between academia and industry through certification programmes.”

According to him, the programmes were carefully designed by experts from industry as well as academia with equal importance to theory and hands-on sessions. “It is designed for professionals and fresh graduates in core engineering and IT/ITES for their upskilling, cross-skilling and reskilling. We are looking forward to a great partnership,” he said.

IITM Pravartak Technologies is a Section 8 Company housing the Technology Innovation Hub on sensors, networking, actuators and control systems.

It is funded by the Department of Science and Technology under its National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems and hosted by IIT Madras.

M.J. Shankar Raman, chief executive officer of IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, said its advisor, mentor and Professor Emeritus Mangal Sunder, who co-founded NPTEL, would implement the partnership through Digital Skills Academy, with a focus “on industry skilling through world-class facilities and enabling talent for jobs,” he said.