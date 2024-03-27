ADVERTISEMENT

IIT-Madras partners with French firm for deep-tech innovation

March 27, 2024 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) has partnered with the French aerospace and defence firm, Starburst Accelerator (SARL), to set up an innovative hub for start-ups. The institute has received a fund of €100 million.

The institute will enable the firm to set up accelerator programmes to boost aviation, space and defence ecosystem in India. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the purpose was signed on Monday. François Chopard, founder and CEO, SARL; Cedric Vallet, innovation and venture director, SARL; V. Kamakoti, IIT-M director; and Manu Santhanam, dean, ICSR, were the signatories.

Mr. Chopard said that the collaboration was aimed at creating a robust ecosystem that supported innovation in deep-tech and production in India.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kamakoti said that such collaborations with accelerators to nurture start-ups in emerging sectors were crucial.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US