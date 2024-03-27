IIT-Madras partners with French firm for deep-tech innovation

March 27, 2024 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) has partnered with the French aerospace and defence firm, Starburst Accelerator (SARL), to set up an innovative hub for start-ups. The institute has received a fund of €100 million.

The institute will enable the firm to set up accelerator programmes to boost aviation, space and defence ecosystem in India. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the purpose was signed on Monday. François Chopard, founder and CEO, SARL; Cedric Vallet, innovation and venture director, SARL; V. Kamakoti, IIT-M director; and Manu Santhanam, dean, ICSR, were the signatories.

Mr. Chopard said that the collaboration was aimed at creating a robust ecosystem that supported innovation in deep-tech and production in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kamakoti said that such collaborations with accelerators to nurture start-ups in emerging sectors were crucial.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.