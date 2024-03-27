GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IIT-Madras partners with French firm for deep-tech innovation

March 27, 2024 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) has partnered with the French aerospace and defence firm, Starburst Accelerator (SARL), to set up an innovative hub for start-ups. The institute has received a fund of €100 million.

The institute will enable the firm to set up accelerator programmes to boost aviation, space and defence ecosystem in India. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the purpose was signed on Monday. François Chopard, founder and CEO, SARL; Cedric Vallet, innovation and venture director, SARL; V. Kamakoti, IIT-M director; and Manu Santhanam, dean, ICSR, were the signatories.

Mr. Chopard said that the collaboration was aimed at creating a robust ecosystem that supported innovation in deep-tech and production in India.

Mr. Kamakoti said that such collaborations with accelerators to nurture start-ups in emerging sectors were crucial.

Related Topics

higher education / startups / aerospace / defence

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.