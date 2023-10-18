IIT-Madras partners with deep-tech venture to boost start-ups in decarbonisation sector

October 18, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) has partnered with a deep-tech venture to boost start-ups in decarbonisation technology. The venture, IndusDC, is also setting up its first corpus of ₹50 crore (US$ 6 million) to invest in five cutting-edge decarbonisation start-ups with a focus on energy efficiency.

IndusDC was founded by institute alumnus Kushant Uppal, collaborating with the energy consortium, a venture of excellence, set up at the institute under the Institute of Eminence initiative. Mr. Uppal said there were plans to forge partnerships with other esteemed universities in India and the United States (U.S.). The corpus will invest in 15 promising ideas and incubate five start-ups, driving them to the product-market fit stage.

Dean of alumni and corporate relations at the institute Mahesh Panchagnula said the institute’s vision was to see venture studios, such as IndusDC, take root in many other spheres of global importance while working with several global partner institutions.

Satyanarayanan Seshadri, faculty head, the Energy Consortium at IIT-M and a technical committee member of IndusDC, said the IITs with are research intensive had core technology intellectual properties (IPs) that require focused effort to build ventures. Venture studios, such as IndusDC, could create scalable ventures unlocking significant value for the institutions.

