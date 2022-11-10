IIT-Madras organises ‘Samanvay 2022’ for management students

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 10, 2022 23:23 IST

Samanvay 2022, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras Management Studies Department’s annual festival focused on integrating data science, machine learning and artificial intelligence with the existing paradigms of management to provide effective services to all stakeholders, was held between October 30 and November 4.

Over 3,000 business school students from across the country registered for the event that revolved around the theme ‘Revolutionising Management with AI: the Resurgence, Reality and Revolution’. Institute director V. Kamakoti inaugurated the event.

Head of the Department of Management Studies M. Thenmozhi said industry leaders participated, and there were lecture series, panel discussions and fireside chats that discussed and analysed the impact of disruptive technologies such as AI.

Representatives from companies in the financial technology space, AI and operations addressed the students. Several contests were also held.

