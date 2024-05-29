GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IIT-Madras organises ‘demo day’ for JEE aspirants next month

The AskIITM Demo Day will be held in physical mode in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. An online session will be held on June 17 in which Institute director V. Kamakoti, faculty and alumni will respond to queries on academic and non-academic life on campus

Published - May 29, 2024 07:36 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, has invited Joint Engineering Examination aspirants to experience its campus. 

The ‘AskIITM’ Demo Day will be held on the campus on June 15 and 16. The event is being held on June 11 in Bengaluru and June 12 in Hyderabad. Aspirants will get to interact with senior faculty, alumni and the current batch of students. 

An online session will be held on June 17 in which Institute director V. Kamakoti, faculty and alumni will respond to queries on academic and non-academic life on campus. In Bengaluru, the event will be held at SD auditorium in the Indian Institute of Science and at T-Hub in Hyderabad. Interested aspirants may register at www.askiitm.com/demo

Mr. Kamakoti said the event aims to provide an opportunity for young students to visit the campus and learn about the various engineering and other disciplines to make an informed decision. The institute has also uploaded over 200 videos on Instagram and YouTube on various topics related to the institute. Candidates may also visit the www.askiitm.com website where there are answers to queries raised already.

Dean of academic courses Prathap Haridoss said the meet would give aspirants an opportunity to learn more about the academic flexibility offered through electives, minors and IDDD programmes.  

IIT-Madras alumnus Amrutash Misra, who is leading the initiative, said, “We say that Madras is the best place to build, with the perfect mix of academics, research labs, maker-spaces, pre-incubators and incubators. Students need to see it to believe it.”  

