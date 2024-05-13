IIT-Madras opens applications for BS electronics systems

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has called for applications for the third batch of BS electronic systems programme. Candidates may apply till May 26 for the programme which will be taught online, and the lab sessions will be held at the institute. The four-year programme is open to all who have completed Class XII. JEE is not a prerequisite and the programme includes multiple exits. Students may opt for foundational level certificate, diploma or BS degree.

Currently 1,000 students are enrolled in the programme, which aligns with the India Semiconductor Mission, to make the country a global hub for electronics manufacturing and design, an institute release said.

The programme was launched in 2023. Candidates may apply through https://study.iitm.ac.in/es/

Boby George, faculty coordinator, said the programme integrated online learning of theory with hands-on laboratory experiences and in-person examinations.

The release further added that over 700 students from across the country had participated in the first set of laboratory sessions in four batches held between November and December last year.