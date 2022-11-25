IIT Madras opens admission process for data science degree course

November 25, 2022 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

Over 16,000 students are studying the programme with more than 4,500 at the diploma level; another 60 learners are at the degree level; several students have bagged internships in companies

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has opened admissions for the B.S. degree in data science for January 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Students may apply through the website https://onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in. The last date to apply is January 16. At present, over 16,000 students are studying the programme with more than 4,500 at the diploma level. Another 60 learners are at the degree level.

The first batch is close to completing the degree and students who have completed one diploma have received internships in companies. Institute director V. Kamakoti said the programme offered hands-on training in each course and built foundations in learners. The rigorous assessment made the course employment-oriented in a domain projected to have 11.2 million jobs in the next decade.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Apart from offering multiple exits at the certificate, diploma and degree level, the learners have the flexibility to choose the level of expertise they want to acquire and exit, said Andrew Thangaraj, course in-charge.

Professor in-charge Vignesh Muthuvijayan said over 4,000 candidates from economically disadvantaged background have received 50-100% scholarship. The course does not require a person to qualify the JEE or GATE. Students need not spend on coaching classes as the course comes with an in-built qualifier process.

Candidates must have studied Mathematics and English in Class 10. Class 12 students may attempt the qualifier and be armed with an admission letter from the IIT.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US