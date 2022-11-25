IIT Madras opens admission process for data science degree course

November 25, 2022 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has opened admissions for the B.S. degree in data science for January 2023.

Students may apply through the website https://onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in. The last date to apply is January 16. At present, over 16,000 students are studying the programme with more than 4,500 at the diploma level. Another 60 learners are at the degree level.

The first batch is close to completing the degree and students who have completed one diploma have received internships in companies. Institute director V. Kamakoti said the programme offered hands-on training in each course and built foundations in learners. The rigorous assessment made the course employment-oriented in a domain projected to have 11.2 million jobs in the next decade.

Apart from offering multiple exits at the certificate, diploma and degree level, the learners have the flexibility to choose the level of expertise they want to acquire and exit, said Andrew Thangaraj, course in-charge.

Professor in-charge Vignesh Muthuvijayan said over 4,000 candidates from economically disadvantaged background have received 50-100% scholarship. The course does not require a person to qualify the JEE or GATE. Students need not spend on coaching classes as the course comes with an in-built qualifier process.

Candidates must have studied Mathematics and English in Class 10. Class 12 students may attempt the qualifier and be armed with an admission letter from the IIT.