IIT-Madras offers free online course in sports science

December 21, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - CHENNAI

The National Program on Technology Enhanced Learning and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has launched free courses in sports science.

The online course aims to bridge the gap between theory and practical applications, and are tailored for the Indian and South Asian body structure and cultural aspects. They will cover areas such as exercise psychology, movement science and sports psychology.

Classes for the first batch will commence on February 19. It is also the last date to apply for the same. Applications are available on the NPTEL website https://nptel.ac.in/courses .

Aspirants who have cleared Class XII can take the introductory course. Students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in sports sciences, physiotherapy and physical education and other related areas, may also apply. Students who have completed the course may also pursue diploma or PG degrees in these areas.

The Centre of Excellence in Sports Science and Analytics at IIT-M has introduced the courses.

NPTEL IIT-Madras coordinator Andrew Thangaraj said that the courses would equip learners to understand ways to enhance performance, monitor diet, formulate recovery programmes and offer a holistic approach to sports science.

Mahesh Panchagnula, co-principal investigator at the centre, said the course is for anybody who is an enthusiast, a sports person or is interested in topics such as strengthening, fitness, conditioning, nutrition and psychology.

Candidates who wish to take the course will have to pay a fee of ₹1,000 per course to take the final exam, which is in the physical mode.