IIT-Madras offers courses for working professionals

May 19, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

Certificate courses in five industry-relevant domains offered

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras’s Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE) has invited applications for executive education programmes in five industry-relevant domains. Candidates may register for the courses before June 20. The courses commence on July 1.

The six-month programmes are in areas such as electric vehicle engineering, quantum computing, operations and supply chain analytics for strategic decision making, additive manufacturing technologies from practising engineers and construction technology and management.

The courses are for working professionals who wish to upskill themselves or explore new domains.

The programmes are offered online to reach out to learners from across the country. There will be weekly assessments and live interactions. There will be in-person campus visits during the programme for learners to network with their peers and faculty at the institute. The course aims at introducing fundamental concepts and industrial applications of electric vehicles and related technologies.

More details about the programmes are available at https://code.iitm.ac.in/ExecEdu. Queries may be sent tosupport-elearn@nptel.iitm.ac.in 

