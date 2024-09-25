GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IIT Madras offers certificate courses in data science and AI for schoolchildren

The institute invites schools to partner with them to deliver these courses

Published - September 25, 2024 03:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
IIT Madras’ poster for the school connect programme

IIT Madras’ poster for the school connect programme | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has launched two online certificate courses for students of classes 11 and 12. The courses offered are data science and artificial intelligence and electronic systems. 

The courses are part of the ‘IITM School Connect Programme’, in which over 11,000 schoolchildren from 500 schools across the country have enrolled. 

The institute’s professors have designed the programmes with contents specifically tailored to provide students with insight into these fields and help them make informed decisions about higher education and career paths. The eight-week introductory courses are aimed at providing hands-on career experience for the students. 

The registrations were opened on September 16, and the next batch will commence on October 21. Interested schools may register with the institute through https://school-connect.study.iitm.ac.in/

Andrew Thangaraj, chair, Centre for Outreach and Digital Education at the institute, said it planned to introduce more hands-on programmes in the coming months, catering to a wider range of interests. 

The key highlights of the courses include recorded lecture videos, hands-on training, live interactions, assignments, and computer-based assessment for certification. 

Published - September 25, 2024 03:28 pm IST

Related Topics

higher education / Artificial Intelligence / electronics / school

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.