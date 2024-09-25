The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has launched two online certificate courses for students of classes 11 and 12. The courses offered are data science and artificial intelligence and electronic systems.

The courses are part of the ‘IITM School Connect Programme’, in which over 11,000 schoolchildren from 500 schools across the country have enrolled.

The institute’s professors have designed the programmes with contents specifically tailored to provide students with insight into these fields and help them make informed decisions about higher education and career paths. The eight-week introductory courses are aimed at providing hands-on career experience for the students.

The registrations were opened on September 16, and the next batch will commence on October 21. Interested schools may register with the institute through https://school-connect.study.iitm.ac.in/

Andrew Thangaraj, chair, Centre for Outreach and Digital Education at the institute, said it planned to introduce more hands-on programmes in the coming months, catering to a wider range of interests.

The key highlights of the courses include recorded lecture videos, hands-on training, live interactions, assignments, and computer-based assessment for certification.