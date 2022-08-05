IIT-Madras, National Institute of Siddha to collaborate on research, training

August 05, 2022 18:17 IST

Aim of the collaboration is to develop new teaching programmes and research in molecular biology, in-vitro cell line studies and health system research

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has collaborated with the National Institute of Siddha for training, research and clinical studies.

The NIS is a centre of excellence for research and higher education in the Siddha system of medicine in Chennai.

The aim of the collaboration is to develop new teaching programmes and research in molecular biology, in-vitro cell line studies and health system research. There will also be exchange of faculty members. IIT director V. Kamakoti and NIS director R. Meenakumari signed an agreement recently to this effect.

The institutes will jointly organise seminars, workshops, webinars, conferences, continuing medical education programmes, besides exchange of students, research and post-doctoral scholars and faculty for teaching and training programmes.

Dr. Meenakumari said, “We hope the collaboration will open new avenues for knowledge sharing about the applications of cutting-edge technology of IIT Madras in scientific validation of Siddha formulations, identification of its bioactive molecule and mechanism of action. “The collaboration will also enhance exposure of students in the important area of herbal research and technology,” she said, hoping that the agreement would benefit mutually by organising high-impact events in the field of technological intervention in traditional system of medicine.

