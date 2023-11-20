IIT Madras’ management studies dept. holds international meet

November 20, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras’ Management Studies department hosted the inaugural edition of international conference on management research (ICMR) 2023 recently.

The theme was ‘Unchecking the default: the other side of everything’ and 225 paper submissions were received from national and international authors. Researchers, industry experts, practitioners and policymakers participated in the three-day conference held from Nov 16 to 18, according to the organisers.

Event convenor and professor in the department V. Vijayalakshmi said five outstanding paper awards worth Rs. 75,000 were offered to the authors.

Department head M. Thenmozhi said the conference provided a platform for exchange of knowledge and ideas besides offering opportunities for collaborations for future research and innovation. It also offered valuable opportunities for participants to establish professional relationships with fellow researchers, academicians and practitioners and helped to update on current trends in research.

Nargis Pervin, conference convenor and a professor in the department, said it provided a multifaceted platform that went beyond traditional exchange of knowledge.