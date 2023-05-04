IIT Madras launches wellness survey for its students and personnel

May 04, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras launched a wellness survey on Thursday.

Over 30 counsellors will conduct the survey that involves a one-to-one conversation for staff, students and faculty of the institute with qualified wellness specialists assigned by the National Health Mission of Tamil Nadu Government. An independent agency is carrying out the survey.

Institute director V. Kamakoti inaugurated the programme and launched the “Kushal programme” to build a close association between individual students and faculty.

“Happiness is a collective responsibility. IIT Madras is committed to work towards ensuring the wellness of all on her campus. The independent survey is one of the important steps taken in this direction,” he said and thanked the NHM and the State government for their help.

The institute launched a ‘Be happy’ website – https://behappy.iitm.ac.in to engage with students.