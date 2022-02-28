IIT Madras launches PG programmes for international students

Nine interdisciplinary 2-year Master’s programmes, I2MP, lauched

Nine interdisciplinary 2-year Master’s programmes, I2MP, lauched

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has launched interdisciplinary master’s programme in nine areas, including next generation technologies such as quantum science. The specially curated two-year programmes offer international students from any engineering background an opportunity to be part of the Institute’s learning environment.

Candidates with outstanding records would be provided scholarships. The last date to apply is March 31. Candidates may visit https://ge.iitm.ac.in/I2MP/

Institute director V. Kamakoti said the niche programmes were aimed at internationalisation of the IIT Madras campus and introducing students to a diversity of thoughts and cultures, which will serve them well when they complete in a global marketplace.

The master’s programme in the nine interdisciplinary areas include energy systems; robotics; quantum science and technology; computational engineering; advanced materials and nanotechnology; data science; cyber physical systems; complex systems and dynamics and biomedical engineering.

The international students will do a course in Indian culture besides a dedicated research skills course to prepare them for their master’s thesis work. International students may apply for master’s programme in any of the 16 departments at the institute, a release added.