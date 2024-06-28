IIT Madras launches online MBA for maritime professionals

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) has launched an online MBA programme for maritime working professionals.

The Digital Maritime and Supply Chain programme is being offered in collaboration with i-Maritime Consultancy as the industry partner.

Candidates who apply will have to write a test and attend an interview. Selected candidates may block a seat by paying a token amount. The course fee is ₹9 lakh. Candidates can then submit, online, the necessary documents and complete the process by paying the rest of the fees.

The 24-month programme will begin this academic year itself, said institute director V. Kamakoti. Around 30 candidates may be admitted each year.

Candidates with any undergraduate degree approved of by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and with two years full-time working experience related to maritime technology may apply.

Mr. Kamakoti said with technology taking over maritime operations and at a time when India’s economy is poised to grow multifold, the course would help professionals. “Processes are important as the economy grows. Block chain will help track cargo for instance, and offer a transparent system that helps in litigation,” he explained.

S. Thenmozhi, head of the Department of Management Studies, said the course aimed to bring in ocean engineering alongside the management component. With digitisation taking over, there was a demand for the course, she said.

Students will dedicate 8 to 10 hours a week in the first year and 18 hours per week in the second year of the programme. Candidates will learn machine learning, artificial intelligence, use of Internet of Things and block chain as part of the course.

K. Murali, Dean (faculty) of the institute said the course’s objective was to enhance employee capability. Professionals occupied with work could extend their coursework by an additional two years, he said.

