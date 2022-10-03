IIT Madras launches Nobel Laureates lecture series

Physics laureate Didier Queloz to deliver inaugural address

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 03, 2022 19:27 IST

Didier Queloz, Nobel Laureate for Physics in 2019, will deliver a lecture on October 20 at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.

He will speak on ‘Exoplanet and the search for life in the universe’. He holds Jacksonian professorship of natural philosophy at the University of Cambridge, UK, and is a Fellow of Trinity College, Cambridge, UK. He is also a professor of physics at ETH-Z, Switzerland.

To participate register at: https://iitm.zohobackstage.in/SubraSureshDistinguishedLectureSeries

The lecture marks the inauguration of a three-day annual event named after one of the distinguished alumnus of the institute, Subra Suresh, now the president and a Distinguished University professor of Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. He was presented the Distinguished Alumnus Awardee in 1997.

The series, a gift from Senapathy ‘Kris’ Gopalakrishnan, chairman of Axilor Ventures and Infosys co-founder and another alumnus, would bring speakers from all over the world and offer a broad perspective of science to researchers and the public, Institute Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations) said.

The distinguished speakers will also deliver separate technical address at the Institute and hold discussions with professors and students from various research institutions in the city. There will also be a day-long workshop in honour of the visiting academics for faculty and students to get together.

Mr. Subra Suresh is the first IIT alumnus and India-born academic to be appointed as director of the US National Science Foundation; Dean of Engineering and Vannevar Bush Professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and president of Carnegie Mellon University.

