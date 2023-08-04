IIT-Madras launches four-year BS Electronic systems programme

August 04, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Institute of Technology - Madras (IIT-M) has called for applications for a four-year B.S. Electronic Systems programme. The last date to apply for the course is August 27. Candidates may apply at https://study.iitm.ac.in/es/

Till date, over 1,800 candidates have applied from across the country. Of these, 1,200 are regular entry-based candidates and the rest are from the JEE entry mode. Candidates in the regular entry mode will undergo a qualifier process and those who have qualified in JEE Advanced will be directly admitted to the programme.

The course content will be offered in online mode and hence, it is open to all students. Those who have completed Class 12 with physics and mathematics can apply. There is no age or geographical location bar. While content, tutorials, doubt-clearing sessions and assignments will be online, examinations and laboratories will be in physical mode. The lab courses will be held on IIT-Madras campus. The programme aligns with India’s semiconductor mission to make the country a global hub for electronics manufacturing and design.

S. Aniruddhan, faculty in the electrical engineering department at the institute and coordinator, said the programme, which comes with multiple exits enabling students to get foundational level certificate, diploma or B.S. degree, is taught from fundamentals. Students will get internship/apprenticeship opportunities where they can work on real-life projects. The internships can be offline, in-person or hybrid and may vary from three to eight months, he added.

The institute will provide dedicated placement assistance for graduates who may get jobs in automotive, semiconductor and defence industries besides becoming electronic system designers, embedded system developers, electronic hardware specialists; system testing engineers; or electronics research engineers, an institute release added.

