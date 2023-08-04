HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IIT-Madras launches four-year BS Electronic systems programme

The institute will provide placement assistance for graduates in automotive, semiconductor and defence industries. They can also become electronic system designers, embedded system developers, electronic hardware specialists, system testing engineers or electronics research engineers

August 04, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Indian Institute of Technology - Madras (IIT-M) has called for applications for a four-year B.S. Electronic Systems programme. The last date to apply for the course is August 27. Candidates may apply at https://study.iitm.ac.in/es/ 

Till date, over 1,800 candidates have applied from across the country. Of these, 1,200 are regular entry-based candidates and the rest are from the JEE entry mode. Candidates in the regular entry mode will undergo a qualifier process and those who have qualified in JEE Advanced will be directly admitted to the programme. 

The course content will be offered in online mode and hence, it is open to all students. Those who have completed Class 12 with physics and mathematics can apply. There is no age or geographical location bar. While content, tutorials, doubt-clearing sessions and assignments will be online, examinations and laboratories will be in physical mode. The lab courses will be held on IIT-Madras campus. The programme aligns with India’s semiconductor mission to make the country a global hub for electronics manufacturing and design. 

S. Aniruddhan, faculty in the electrical engineering department at the institute and coordinator, said the programme, which comes with multiple exits enabling students to get foundational level certificate, diploma or B.S. degree, is taught from fundamentals. Students will get internship/apprenticeship opportunities where they can work on real-life projects. The internships can be offline, in-person or hybrid and may vary from three to eight months, he added.  

The institute will provide dedicated placement assistance for graduates who may get jobs in automotive, semiconductor and defence industries besides becoming electronic system designers, embedded system developers, electronic hardware specialists; system testing engineers; or electronics research engineers, an institute release added.

Related Topics

higher education / engineering / electrical and electronic engineering / Chennai / university

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.