IIT-Madras launches e-mobility course for working professionals

First batch of the certificate course begins on Oct. 2

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 15, 2022 21:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has launched an e-mobility course for working professionals. Candidates who wish to join the batch that commences on October 2 may register for the course before September 30. Registrations are on first-come-first-served basis.

ADVERTISEMENT

The certificate programme will have nine modules of which four will be handled by industry professionals. It is proposed to upgrade the programme continuously based on technology and market trends and industry needs.

The institute’s Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE) will offer the course. The course will give an overview of e-mobility eco-system, basic fundamentals in technical areas such as vehicle development, power electronics, battery engineering, thermal management and so on.

Institute director V. Kamakoti said ever since the institute announced its dual degree in EV engineering for B. Tech students late last year, industry persons had expressed a need for re-skilling/upskilling their existing employees as the auto industry was expected to migrate to EVs in a big way.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are launching this programme to address the needs of the various working professionals across industries and departments,” Mr. Kamakoti said and added that the institute planned to increase its presence in the e-mobility space, “primarily target remote delivery using advanced technology for working professionals who need flexibility and relevance.”

Details of the course are available at bit.ly/nptelcourse. Candidates may also write to support-eleam@nptel.ac.in.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Devendra Jalihal, chairman of CODE, said the course had been evolved to address the needs of engineers who were looking for a well-structured overview and introduction to the various aspects of e-mobility besides engineers in product development who wish to move careers to eMobility.

The programme comprises 120 hours of video classes and another 40 hours of online contact classes with the faculty. Apart from completing assignments the candidates would have a final evaluation to receive a certificate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
engineering
higher education
Chennai

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app