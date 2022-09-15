IIT-Madras launches e-mobility course for working professionals

First batch of the certificate course begins on Oct. 2

First batch of the certificate course begins on Oct. 2

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has launched an e-mobility course for working professionals. Candidates who wish to join the batch that commences on October 2 may register for the course before September 30. Registrations are on first-come-first-served basis.

The certificate programme will have nine modules of which four will be handled by industry professionals. It is proposed to upgrade the programme continuously based on technology and market trends and industry needs.

The institute’s Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE) will offer the course. The course will give an overview of e-mobility eco-system, basic fundamentals in technical areas such as vehicle development, power electronics, battery engineering, thermal management and so on.

Institute director V. Kamakoti said ever since the institute announced its dual degree in EV engineering for B. Tech students late last year, industry persons had expressed a need for re-skilling/upskilling their existing employees as the auto industry was expected to migrate to EVs in a big way.

“We are launching this programme to address the needs of the various working professionals across industries and departments,” Mr. Kamakoti said and added that the institute planned to increase its presence in the e-mobility space, “primarily target remote delivery using advanced technology for working professionals who need flexibility and relevance.”

Details of the course are available at bit.ly/nptelcourse. Candidates may also write to support-eleam@nptel.ac.in.

Devendra Jalihal, chairman of CODE, said the course had been evolved to address the needs of engineers who were looking for a well-structured overview and introduction to the various aspects of e-mobility besides engineers in product development who wish to move careers to eMobility.

The programme comprises 120 hours of video classes and another 40 hours of online contact classes with the faculty. Apart from completing assignments the candidates would have a final evaluation to receive a certificate.