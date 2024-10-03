IIT Madras launches cyber commandos training for police

The IIT- Madras Pravartak has launched a cyber commandos training for police.

The six-month residential programme is an initiative of the Union Home Ministry and will focus on specialised cyber training. The programme is for the law enforcement force across the nation. While the existing cybercrime cells focus on reactive measures such as investigation and prosecution of cybercrimes, the commandos will be a proactive force.

Institute director V. Kamakoti, who launched the programme, said in the next six months, the participants will learn how to proactively detect cyberattcks and use forensic technologies to develop defences.

Sandeep Mittal, additional director general of police, Cybercrime Wing, Tamil Nadu explained the challenges of the police in tackling the crimes. “By 2024, there will be 50 billion internet connected devices, such as refrigerators, microwaves, washing machines and so on. Crucial infrastructure, especially operational systems, needs to be well protected. Cyber security needs an understanding of international conventions on cybercrimes as the cyber criminals are mostly abroad,” he said.

Col. Arvind Kumar, director of Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), said 70% of the course will be practical and 30% will be theory. Participants will also have industry visits. The institute’s faculty will be handling this programme and training the cyber commandos, he said.

The I4C was established by the Union Home Ministry to provide a framework and ecosystem for law enforcement agencies to deal with cybercrime in a coordinated and comprehensive manner.

IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation is a Section 8 company housing a technology innovation hub on sensors, networking, actuators and control systems. It is funded by the department of science and technology under its National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems and hosted by IIT Madras.