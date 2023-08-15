IIT-Madras launches certificate course on operations and supply chain analytics

August 15, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras has launched a certificate programme on operations and supply chain analytics for strategic decision making. The last date to register is September 20.

The course focuses on building analytical skills such as game theory to train managers to make critical decisions based on the information and data available. The Institute’s Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE) will offer the course.

The programme will focus on building analytical foundations in modules 1 and 2 and then dive into various practical applications in module 3. The programme offers a comprehensive perspective on most of the operations and supply chain problems faced by the industry today.

There are no specific eligibility criteria, but a basic understanding of mathematics and statistical concepts, with the expectation that participants are interested in analytical model building and data-driven decision-making.

Interested persons may apply at https://code.iitm.ac.in/operations-and-supply-chain-analytics-for-strategic-decision-making.

Rahul Marathe, professor in the Department of Management Studies at the institute, said data-driven decision-making skills are most critical in organisations today, as decision sciences can aid managers in building the required framework to take optimal decisions.

The theory encompassed elements such as mathematical and empirical modelling. In a world characterised by uncertainty, a good understanding of uncertainty and its impact on optimal decision-making is critical, he said.

