IIT-Madras launches certificate course in 3D printing technologies

Last date to apply for online course, aimed at practising engineers is September 20

August 09, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has launched an online certificate programme in 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing technologies, for practising engineers. The technology is emerging as a viable, cost-effective and net-shape manufacturing process for low volume production of complex body implants with specific custom-made designs. 

The course, which is open to candidates with a bachelor’s degree in engineering or applied sciences of basic sciences with at least three years of working experience, will be offered by the Centre for Outreach and Digital Education. 

The last date for registration is September 20. Candidates may register athttps://code.iitm.ac.in/additive-manufacturing-technologies-for-practising-engineers

Murugaiyan Amirthalingam, associate professor in the Metallurgical and Materials Engineering department at the institute, said the course is aimed at practising and middle level managers.

The course would provide a comprehensive overview of the pre- and post-processing methodologies, design strategy for additive manufacturing and operational principles of additive manufacturing processes.

