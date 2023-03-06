IIT Madras launches BS 4-year online course in electronic systems

March 06, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras will now offer a four-year bachelor of science online course in electronic systems. The course aims to develop the skills required for the electronics and embedded manufacturing sectors in the country.

People who have studied mathematics and physics in class 12 or its equivalent are eligible to apply for the course, which includes a four-week qualifier process.

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched the course virtually on Monday.

Candidates may opt for a foundational-level certificate, diploma, or BS degree. The programme is aligned with the country’s semiconductor mission and is the second BS degree, the first being Data Science and Applications. More than 17,000 students are currently studying.

Scholarships are available for SC/ST/PwD candidates and those with a family income of less than Rs. 5 lakh a year.

Mr. Pradhan said, “This is the right approach to implement the National Education Policy 2020. This course is going to create a new benchmark for all other important institutions and industries also.”

Graduates may be able to find work in the automotive, semiconductor, and defence industries. Other job opportunities include electronic system designer, embedded system developer, electronic hardware specialist, system testing engineer, and electronics research engineer. Graduates may also consider higher studies in their areas of interest.

Pawan K. Goenka, chairman of the Board of Governors, IIT Madras, said the course was timely. “As we look to the future, the jobs will be more and more moving towards electronics expertise.”

Institute director V. Kamakoti said education of electronics fundamentals at scale was crucial for research and development, and capacity building, to meet the industry demand.

Baby George, a faculty member in the department of electrical engineering and coordinator of the programme, said it had been designed in consultation with industry leaders in the domain. “The graduates will have strong fundamentals and industry-ready skills, ensuring high employability,” he said.

Details about the course are available at https://study.iitm.ac.in/es/