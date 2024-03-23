IIT-Madras invites applications for BS Data Science and Electronics Systems

March 23, 2024 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has called for applications for the next batch of BS degree in Data Science and Applications, and Electronic Systems Courses.

The four-year programme, which is open to all irrespective of age and background, allows students to pursue degree programmes along with their regular degrees and offers up to 75% scholarships to economically disadvantaged learners.

Currently over 25,000 students, including working professionals and college students, are enrolled in the programme from across the country.

The last date to apply for the upcoming batch is May 26. Applications may be made through https://study.iitm.ac.in/ds and https://study.iitm.ac.in/es

Candidates may join through a self-contained qualifier process without appearing for the Joint Entrance Examination. Those who have qualified for JEE Advanced 2023 or 2024 may also apply.

Vignesh Muthuvijayan, professor-in-charge, Data Science programme said with the growing importance of data, the demand for skilled data scientists is expected to remain high. The course offers flexibility and a comprehensive learning experience for students.

The electronic systems programme comprises a mix of theory classes and laboratory courses. The lab experiments are designed to enable students perform at home and submit their findings. For final evaluation, students will visit the campus.

Those interested in designing, developing and testing electronic/embedded/communication systems can study the course and be skilled with latest technologies and trends, said S. Aniruddhan, professor-in-charge of electronic systems.

Students from all streams, such as engineering, humanities, commerce, economics, science, law, and medicine, can apply for BS in Data Science and Applications, while candidates who studied maths and physics in class 12 may apply for BS in Electronics Systems.

