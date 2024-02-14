GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IIT Madras institutes a chair to study logistics and supply chain

February 14, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
It has signed an agreement with Redington, a global technology solution provider.

It has signed an agreement with Redington, a global technology solution provider.

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has signed an agreement with Redington, a global technology solution provider, to enhance supply chain expertise.

Redington has partnered with the Institute to establish the R. Srinivasan International Visiting Chair dedicated to advanced research in logistics and supply chain management with emphasis on sustainable practices. The institutions signed a memorandum of understanding recently. Institute Director V. Kamakoti and Chairman of Redington J. Ramachandran signed the agreement.

R. Srinivasan was the founder of Redington group. The research will be in critical areas such as supply chain optimisation, digital transformation and sustainable supply chain practices.  Mr. Kamakoti said a deep analysis of how a supply chain worked was essential to ascertain if a product would be delivered at a specific time during a crisis.

Mr. Srinivasan said supply chains constituted around 7-10% of the total costs in India. Post-Covid and owing to geopolitical crises, the globalisation of supply chains was under threat. He cited the example of vaccines during the pandemic to explain the need for research. 

Mr. Ramachandran, chairman of Redington Limited, said the company was committed to bridging the gap between technology innovation and adoption in emerging markets. 

Related Topics

higher education / research / engineering colleges

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.