IIT Madras inks pact with Leeds varsity for research on sustainability

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras is set to launch a centre of excellence in sustainability jointly with the University of Leeds. A memorandum of understanding has been signed for the Virtual Centre of Excellence on Sustainable Development (VCoE-SD).

The project proposes multidisciplinary teams to lead research and innovation in global challenges. There will be exchange of research and teaching personnel, student placements and exchanges besides sharing of publications and other materials of mutual interest.

British Deputy High Commissioner Oliver Ballhatchet MBE said the partnership showcased how academic and research partnerships between the United Kingdom and India could address global challenges and create sustainable solutions. The university has been collaborating with India for 25 years.

Satyanarayanan Seshadri, faculty at the Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering department and advisor, Global Partnership, at the office of global engagement, said, the first initiative was a virtual collaborative group on various topics on sustainability. “Faculty led initiatives are expected to result in significant researcher mobility, joint doctoral and master’s programmes and active participation in bilateral and multilateral funding opportunities for research and development,” he said.

