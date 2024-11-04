IIT Madras-incubated Triolt Energy secures ₹71 lakh funding

IIT Madras-incubated startup, Triolt Energy Pvt Ltd, which specialises in next-generation energy storage solutions, has successfully closed a ₹71 lakh funding round led by Campus Angels Network. This investment follows the recent ₹1.29 crore raised from Little Angels Network and SIDBI.

Triolt Energy, founded by IIT Madras alumni Raghu Sripada and Ananya Gangadharan, along with IISc Bangalore alumnus Rajesh Thomas, is at the forefront of designing and fabricating advanced lithium-ion cells. Their proprietary electrode material processing and unique cell designs aim to meet the evolving demands of electric vehicles (EVs) and other critical applications, offering solutions that enhance safety, performance, and cost-effectiveness.

Raghu Sripada, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Triolt Energy, said: “This funding will accelerate our efforts to bring our cutting-edge lithium-ion cells to market. With this investment, we are well-positioned to address the key challenges of fast charging, high discharge rates, and long cycle life, making EVs more accessible and reliable.”

Chandran Krishnan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Campus Angels Network, said, “Triolt Energy’s innovative approach, backed by their strong foundation at IIT Madras, aligns perfectly with our investment philosophy. We believe their advanced energy storage solutions will play a crucial role in the future of mobility and renewable energy, and we are excited to support their journey toward transforming the industry.”

This investment will support Triolt Energy’s scale-up in production, further technology validation, and initial deployment to select customers. By pioneering next-generation lithium-ion cells, Triolt Energy aims to enhance its proprietary technologies, enabling faster EV adoption, reducing charging time from six hours to 15 minutes, and extending battery life by 1.5 times.

