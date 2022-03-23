IIT-Madras hosts training programme on public healthcare

AARDO and Institute partner in the ongoing

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras and African-Asian Rural Development Organisation have organised a training programme on public healthcare.

The course component includes introduction to primary healthcare; its implementation by government and public-private-partnership model; use of innovative, cost-effective technologies; importance of health informative and policy planning to achieve sustainable development; and use of technology in reducing the gap between developing and developed countries.

The AARDO is sponsoring the programme and the Institute’s office of global engagement is offering the training in which around 150 persons from 18 Asian and African countries are participating. The four-day training programme will conclude on March 25.

AARDO is an inter-governmental organisation working to eliminate hunger, illiteracy and poverty in African-Asian countries. Its secretary-general Manoj Nardeosingh called for leveraging science and technology to establish an equitable healthcare system to provide inclusive healthcare to everyone, particularly in rural areas.

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said the pandemic had taught the State government to never compromise on public healthcare. Challenges included remaining flexible and addressing the need for trained manpower to execute public healthcare programmes. As much as 35% of the personnel were on contract, he said.

Public Health director T.S. Selvavinayagam said the State government was focusing on digitising several aspects of public healthcare. “The main challenge is that these ideas have to be implemented in accordance with the requirements at the field level,” he said.