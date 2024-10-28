GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IIT Madras hosts students’ governance meet

Pan IIT meet was to develop platform to exchange ideas and best practices

Published - October 28, 2024 10:00 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras hosted a pan IIT student governance summit during the weekend. The summit was a platform to exchange ideas and best practices and address the challenges faced by students in the changing landscape of higher education.  

IIT Madras director V. Kamakoti said the summit enabled close association among student legislators and brought in synergy in effectively addressing issues on IIT campuses. The administration would take up the suggestions from the summit, he said. There were lecture sessions by experts on topics such as sustainable campus policies and student practices, academic standards and policies, research affairs and ecosystem policies and student mental health and holistic wellbeing. 

Other topics discussed included UG placement and internship management policies, research infrastructure and career development and deliberation on cultural and tech fest strategies. Dean of students at the institute, Sathyanarayana N. Gummadi, said the sessions equipped students with actionable strategies to enhance governance within their institutions.  

Published - October 28, 2024 10:00 pm IST

