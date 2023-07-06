IIT-Madras hosts meet on automation and robotics use in construction activities

July 06, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - CHENNAI

The ongoing International Symposium on Automation and Robotics in Construction (ISARC) at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras here will feature ways to improve building technologies.

The conference is being held in the country for the second time in its 40-year history and is being coordinated by the institute’s Civil Engineering Department. IIT-Madras hosted the first conference as well in 2007 in Kochi.

Experts from the academia, industry and policy making organisations and other construction industry-related stakeholders are participating. Nearly 100 research papers are being presented. ISARC 2023 is being held from July 3 to 9.

Institute director V. Kamakoti, who addressed the conference on Wednesday, said: “We will be constructing a university at an altitude of 4,000 metre, where we are looking at zero carbon emission and adopting lean construction. This place can be accessed only three to four months in a year. We are looking for automation to guide us through the construction at a quick pace, enhance safety for the labourers and provide stability for the building.”

He called for using Internet of Things (IoT) and more of Edge Intelligence in energy to fulfil the commitment to sustainable development goals.

International Association for Automation and Robotics in Construction president Hyoungkwan Kim said the conference would discuss important topics, including climate change and energy.

The key themes include sustainability and circular economy in construction through automation; autonomous construction; augmented reality and virtual reality-based visualisations; 5G application in construction automation; use of big data applications, artificial intelligence and machine learning.