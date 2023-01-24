IIT-Madras hosts G20 University Connect lecture series

January 24, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras is hosting a G20 University Connect lecture series to engage the youth.

On Wednesday, at the launch of the series ‘Engaging Young Minds’ Seshadri Chari, member of the governing board and governing council, Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS), addressed schoolchildren on the premises. “G20 has a message to the world. We have to grow together as the problems we face pose problems for all,” he said.

Dean (academic courses) Prathap Haridoss said the event was to create awareness about G20 and what it meant for India to lead the G20 this year. The lectures across the country intend to sensitise the youth to the G20 process. The event would include mock G20 and other interactive activities.

A. Subramanyam Raju, dean (international relations) Pondicherry University and Subash S., faculty at the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT-M, also addressed the students.