IIT Madras honours 22 alumni for their achievement

Former director Bhaskar Ramamurthi presented Lifetime Achievement Award

A total of 22 alumni were honoured with the Distinguished Alumnus Award for their achievement in industry and academia during the 63rd Institution Day celebrations of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras.

The celebrations were held on Tuesday in the physical mode after two years owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief guest Lakshmi Narayanan, former Vice Chairman of Cognizant Technologies, said the need of the hour is “collaborative research between industry and academia which can result in phenomenal outcomes.” He praised the institute for “pioneering upskilling of virtual education”, its virtual B.Sc degree programme and innovative platforms such as NPTEL that are benefiting the community.” The institute’s research park had fostered an innovative ecosystem, he said.

He also presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to former director Bhaskar Ramamurthi. It was during his tenure that the institute topped in several national-level rankings besides being selected as Institution of Eminence.

Director V. Kamakoti said the pandemic had not stopped the institute’s growth – be it in research, consultancy and execution of corporate social responsibility projects; placements, internships or patents filed.

Among the alumni who received the distinguished alumnus award in person were Mridula Nair, research fellow, Eastman Kodak Company, USA; Mahesh Wagle, founder director Cybernetik Technologies, India; Girija Vaidyanathan, former chief secretary of Tamil Nadu; Shivkumar Kalyanaraman, chief technical officer, Energy and Mobility, Microsoft R&D India and Azure Global, India; and Vijay B. Shenoy, associate professor, Centre for Condensed Matter, Indian Institute of Science.

On the occasion the Extra Mural Lecture yearbook was released. Awards were also presented to faculty for excellence in teaching, and for research and development work.