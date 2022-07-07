IIT Madras holds training session for small telecom licence holders

Aim is to build capacity and develop their skills

Aim is to build capacity and develop their skills

A two-day programme to build skills of small licence holders commenced at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras on Thursday.

The National Institute of Communication Finance (NIFC) and the Department of Telecommunications are partnering with the institute. Several organisations, including the ISRO, are involved in the programme. The aim is to equip small entrepreneurs in the telecom sector with the latest technological developments and empower them with the skills to lead the Digital India programme.

K. Rajaraman, chairman of the Digital Communications Commission and secretary, Telecom, inaugurated the session. NICF director general Srikanta Panda said the aim was to build the capacity of the DoT licence holders to give them a 360-degree training on networks, future technology, cybersecurity, skill development, entrepreneurship and related fields.

Institute director V. Kamakoti, who released a digital newsletter of the NICF, addressed a session on cybersecurity assurance in telecom networks.

A.K. Tiwari, member (Technology), DoT, said small licence holders would play a key role in taking broadband to the remotest part of the country in the coming years and added that at a time when 98% of the population was on 4G, remote areas such as northeast and Ladakh were yet not covered.

The panel discussions will cover skill development in telecom; regulatory compliance with respect to licence terms and conditions; and impact of satellite communications on small licence holders are being held.