IIT Madras holds month-long research scholar festival

It features 50 events, including 25 competitions

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras is celebrating a month-long research scholar festival in the hybrid mode.

The 10 th edition began on March 25 and includes workshops, lectures and hands-on learning. The festival includes over 25 competitions, and is aimed at helping scholars upgrade their skills and enabling them to pave the way for academic and industrial collaborations.

Institute Director V. Kamakoti said the event was being held offline after nearly two years. “Life as a researcher will be memorable and have many takeaways for a lifetime,” he said. According to Shanthi Pavan, Dean (Academic Research), the journey of graduate students is the most exciting as they experiment, investigate and experience the joy of learning.

Vamanie Perumal, student secretary (research affairs), said all activities were aligned with the thought that research “is a process of formalised curiosity”. The festival includes alternate careers, academic career transition, women in STEM, STEM Art and social experiments. The festival has created an inclusive atmosphere so that the physically challenged could also participate.

The festival includes a 3D virtual exhibition that can be accessed on the public website; a summit for academics where research scholars would match a student and a faculty member to help students find a laboratory that suits their profile; honoring women who excel in multiple fields; and an intra-campus championship that includes a battle between pre-COVID and post-COVID batches.