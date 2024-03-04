GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IIT-Madras holds 4-day summit for researchers

All-India research scholars’ summit will have speakers from various disciplines

March 04, 2024 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras is hosting a four-day research scholars’ summit that began on Monday. 

The Research Affairs Council of the Institute is conducting the All-India research scholars’ summit (AIRSS) 2024 for researchers to showcase their work, including prototypes.  

Directors of various institutions, including IIT Madras, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, IIT Hyderabad, NIT Tiruchi and IIITDM, Kurnool, will participate in discussions and address the research scholars.  

Rajeev Chandrasekar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, who virtually inaugurated the summit said the soon-to-be-opened Bharat Semiconductor Research Centre would be a global standard academia-government-private sector start-up partnered institution.  

In the past two years the semiconductor ecosystem has started growing fast with design innovation in chips and devices. A product ecosystem had started developing in automotive, industrial, telecom, computer and many other areas due to the design innovation and design. The process, manufacturing technique and technologies were coming to the country with companies expressing interest to set up units in India. In the recent budget Rs. 1 lakh crore was allocated as research and innovation fund, a 50-year interest-free grant to catalyse innovation and research in an industry-academia partnership model.  

IIT Madras director V. Kamakoti expressed hope that the summit would pave the way for strong research collaboration in the research community. 

